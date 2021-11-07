Respect, Reminiscence, The Outsiders, & More New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases

On Blu-ray this week Respect starring Jennifer Hudson releases to a combo edition from Universal/SDS with a DVD and Digital Copy. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season arrives in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. that includes a Digital Copy Code. And, the second season of TNT’s Snowpiercer releases to a 2-disc edition from Warner Bro. that also includes a Digital Code.
On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman is hits stores in combo editions from SDS (each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray also includes a 1080p Blu-ray). DC’s Batman: Year One arrives in a Commemorative Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. And, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders and new definitive version The Outsiders: The Complete Novel have been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Here are our top picks for the week. See Amazon’s new release page for more Nov. 9. 2021.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 9, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Batman: Year One – Commemorative Edition
- Reminiscence (2021)
- The Outsiders: The Complete Novel 2-film Edition
Blu-ray
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season
- Evolution (2001)
- L.A. Story (1991) – 30th Anniversary
- Ladies They Talk About (1933)
- Doomed Megalopolis: Mega Collection
- Muhammad Ali: A Film by Ken Burns…
- Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series
- Old Henry (2021)
- Reminiscence (2021)
- Respect (2021)
- Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season
