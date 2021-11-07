Respect, Reminiscence, The Outsiders, & More New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases

HomeBlu-ray DiscRespect, Reminiscence, The Outsiders, & More New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases
new-4k-blu-ray-nov-9-2021-960x600 copyOn Blu-ray this week Respect starring Jennifer Hudson releases to a combo edition from Universal/SDS with a DVD and Digital Copy. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season arrives in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. that includes a Digital Copy Code. And, the second season of TNT’s Snowpiercer releases to a 2-disc edition from Warner Bro. that also includes a Digital Code.

On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman is hits stores in combo editions from SDS (each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray also includes a 1080p Blu-ray). DC’s Batman: Year One arrives in a Commemorative Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. And, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders and new definitive version The Outsiders: The Complete Novel have been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Here are our top picks for the week. See Amazon’s new release page for more Nov. 9. 2021.

