Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray Disc

Neon Genesis Evangelion- The Complete Series Blu-ray front
Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for the first time in North America, Nov. 9, 2021

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in North America on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The 5-disc collection contains over five hours of bonus features, including animatics, TV commercials, music videos, and more.

The 5-disc set from Shout! Factory includes the original 26-episode television series NEON GENESIS EVANGELION as well as the films EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION.

The series and films are presented in 1080p on Blu-ray. The Japanese and English soundtracks contain English, English SDH, and Songs & Signs subtitles.

Voiceovers in English feature Casey Mongillo, Ryan Bartley, Stephanie McKeon, Carrie Keranen, and Clifford Chapin.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $37.99 (List: $59.99) on Amazon/

Note: The international re-release of NEON GENESIS EVANGELION does not contain “FLY ME TO THE MOON.”

