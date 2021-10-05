Coppola’s ‘The Outsiders’ (2 Versions) Restored In 4k For Blu-ray, HBO Max & Theaters

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders (1983) and new definitive version The Outsiders: The Complete Novel have been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HBO Max, digital plaforms, and to theaters.

Coppola’s definitive version includes new music and several scenes cut from the theatrical version that have been reconstructed from the original camera negatives. Both versions of the film feature the HDR10 High Dynamic Range specification.

The 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. features a bunch of new bonus material including more deleted scenes, Francis Ford Coppola Introduction, Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene, and Old House New Home featurette, along with previously released extras.

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel will release first to theaters on September 26th followed by 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital platforms on November 9th. On November 16th, the movie will begin streaming on HBO Max and will air this fall on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel on 4k Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copy and Theatrical Version is priced $34.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

NEW Restoration Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum, Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin

NEW Deleted Scenes

NEW Francis Ford Coppola Introduction

NEW Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene

NEW Old House New Home featurette

Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary with Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Patrick Swayze.

Staying Gold: A look Back at “The Outsiders”

S.E. Hinton on Location in Tulsa

The Casting of “The Outsiders”

NBC’s News Today from 1983 “The Outsiders Started by School Petition”

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Theatrical Release Dates

NORTH AMERICA (Warner Bros.) – Theatrical September 26, Home Entertainment November 9, HBO Max November 16, TCM Fall 2021

UK HOME (STUDIOCANAL) – Theatrical TBC, Home Entertainment November 8

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND (STUDIOCANAL) – Home Entertainment November 10

GERMANY (STUDIOCANAL) – Home Entertainment November 11



