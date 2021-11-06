New Free Movies Streaming On YouTube, Nov. 2021

Did you know YouTube offers movies to stream for free with ads? They do! Here are some new films to check out that you won’t find on Netflix, Disney+, or other streaming services (at least for free).

We recommend The Manchurian Candidate (2004) starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, The Golden Child (1986) starring Eddie Murphy, and Thirteen Days (2000) starring Kevin Costner, to name a few.

The movies stream at 1080p (Full HD) at best quality, although some titles seem to max out at 480p (SD). Look for the settings in the bottom right of the YouTube video player (it looks like a gear) to see what the highest video quality is.

Free Movies On YouTube, Nov. 2021

An American Crime

Battle Beyond The Stars

Blitz

Destroy All Monsters

Ebirah, Horror Of The Deep [Japanese]

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs. Hedorah

In Time

Midnight Special

Mortal Kombat

Murder by Numbers

Occupation

Orphan

Paycheck

Sahara

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Golden Child

The Informer

The Losers

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

Thirteen Days

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Jump over to YouTube to find more free movies.