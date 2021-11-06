New Free Movies Streaming On YouTube, Nov. 2021

Did you know YouTube offers movies to stream for free with ads? They do! Here are some new films to check out that you won’t find on Netflix, Disney+, or other streaming services (at least for free).
We recommend The Manchurian Candidate (2004) starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, The Golden Child (1986) starring Eddie Murphy, and Thirteen Days (2000) starring Kevin Costner, to name a few.
The movies stream at 1080p (Full HD) at best quality, although some titles seem to max out at 480p (SD). Look for the settings in the bottom right of the YouTube video player (it looks like a gear) to see what the highest video quality is.
Free Movies On YouTube, Nov. 2021
- An American Crime
- Battle Beyond The Stars
- Blitz
- Destroy All Monsters
- Ebirah, Horror Of The Deep [Japanese]
- Godzilla Raids Again
- Godzilla vs. Hedorah
- In Time
- Midnight Special
- Mortal Kombat
- Murder by Numbers
- Occupation
- Orphan
- Paycheck
- Sahara
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Golden Child
- The Informer
- The Losers
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Mechanic
- The Monster Squad
- Thirteen Days
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Jump over to YouTube to find more free movies.