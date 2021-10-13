Reminiscence is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton, and Rebecca Ferguson is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 9, 2021.
The film is also currently playing on HBO Max (in 4k/HDR) and is available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) in Digital UHD/HD on Amazon and other services.
On 4k Blu-ray, Reminiscence is presented in 2160p with HDR and Dolby Atmos/TrueHD audio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos/TrueHD audio.
Bonus Content
- Crafting a Memory
- You’re Going on a Journey
- The Sunken Coast
- Crafting a Memory
- Reminiscence: A Family Reunion
- Save My Love
- Welcome To Westworld
Reminiscence is priced $24.99 on Blu-ray and $27.99 on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon