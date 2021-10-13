HomeBlu-ray DiscReminiscence is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Reminiscence is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Reminiscence 4k Blu-rayReminiscence starring Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton, and Rebecca Ferguson is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 9, 2021.

The film is also currently playing on HBO Max (in 4k/HDR) and is available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) in Digital UHD/HD on Amazon and other services.

On 4k Blu-ray, Reminiscence is presented in 2160p with HDR and Dolby Atmos/TrueHD audio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos/TrueHD audio.

Bonus Content

  • Crafting a Memory
  • You’re Going on a Journey
  • The Sunken Coast
  • Crafting a Memory
  • Reminiscence: A Family Reunion
  • Save My Love
  • Welcome To Westworld

Reminiscence is priced $24.99 on Blu-ray and $27.99 on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on AmazonReminiscence Blu-ray
Reminiscence Blu-ray back

