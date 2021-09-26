Here’s What’s New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, Sept. 28

On Blu-ray Disc, The Criterion Collection has compiled four movies from pioneering Black director Melvin Van Peebles in a 5-disc collection that includes The Story of a Three Day Pass, Watermelon Man, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, and Don’t Play Us Cheap. The director recently passed away at the age of 89.
Also on Blu-ray, The Forever Purge (Universal), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Kino Classics), The Damned (The Criterion Collection), and Robotech: Part 1 – The Macross Saga from (Funimation) arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up The Forever Purge (Universal), The Transformers: The Movie (1986), Children of the Corn (1984), and 3 From Hell (2019) in a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Sept. 28, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- 3 From Hell (2019) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Children of the Corn (1984) NEW
- The Forever Purge (2021) NEW
- The Transformers: The Movie (1986) NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- A Night at the Opera (1935) NEW
- Blithe Spirit (2020) NEW
- Clue (1985) NEW
- Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films NEW
- Midnight (1982) NEW
- Nancy Drew: Season One NEW
- Robotech: Part 1 – The Macross Saga NEW
- The Damned (1969) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- The Forever Purge (2021) NEW
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923) NEW
- The Purge: 5-Movie Collection NEW
- Twist (2021) NEW
See all new Blu-ray releases for the week of Sept. 28, 2021, on Amazon.