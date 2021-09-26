HomeBlu-ray DiscHere's What's New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, Sept. 28
Here’s What’s New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, Sept. 28

By hdreport
On Blu-ray Disc, The Criterion Collection has compiled four movies from pioneering Black director Melvin Van Peebles in a 5-disc collection that includes The Story of a Three Day Pass, Watermelon Man, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, and Don’t Play Us Cheap. The director recently passed away at the age of 89.

Also on Blu-ray, The Forever Purge (Universal), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Kino Classics), The Damned (The Criterion Collection), and Robotech: Part 1 – The Macross Saga from (Funimation) arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up The Forever Purge (Universal), The Transformers: The Movie (1986), Children of the Corn (1984), and 3 From Hell (2019) in a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Sept. 28, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

