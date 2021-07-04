Children of the Corn restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

The 1984 horror film Children of the Corn based on the Stephen King has been restored in 4k from the original camera negatives for a new disc released on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The edition edition from Arrow Video will arrive on Sept. 28, 2021

On 4k Blu-ray, Children on the Corn is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and audio options in 5.1 and original lossless stereo. English subtitles are provided.

Bonus materials include audio commententaries, interviews, featurettes, a short film, and more (see details below).

Bonus Material