Children of the Corn restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Children of the Corn 4k Blu-rayThe 1984 horror film Children of the Corn based on the Stephen King has been restored in 4k from the original camera negatives for a new disc released on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The edition edition from Arrow Video will arrive on Sept. 28, 2021

On 4k Blu-ray, Children on the Corn is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and audio options in 5.1 and original lossless stereo. English subtitles are provided.

Bonus materials include audio commententaries, interviews, featurettes, a short film, and more (see details below).

Children on the Corn is list priced $45.99 on Amazon. (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Material

  • Audio commentary with horror journalist Justin Beahm and Children of the Corn historian John Sullivan
  • Audio commentary with director Fritz Kiersch, producer Terrence Kirby and actors John Franklin and Courtney Gains
  • Harvesting Horror: The Making of Children of the Corn, retrospective piece featuring interviews with director Fritz Kiersch and actors John Franklin and Courtney Gains
  • It Was the Eighties! an interview with actress Linda Hamilton
  • Return to Gatlin, featurette revisiting the film’s original Iowa shooting locations
  • Stephen King on a Shoestring, an interview with producer Donald Borchers
  • Welcome to Gatlin: The Sights and Sounds of Children of the Corn, an interview with production designer Craig Stearns and composer Jonathan Elias
  • Cut from the Cornfield, an interview with the actor who played “The Blue Man” in the fabled excised sequence
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Disciples of the Crow, a 1983 short film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story

