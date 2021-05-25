Transformers: The Movie (1986) Restored in 4k for New Blu-ray Editions



Shout! Factory is releasing The Transformers: The Movie (1986) to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on August 3, 2021. The edition celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the film that stars Charlie Adler, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Idle, Lionel Stander, and Victor Caroli.

The 2-disc edition from Shout! includes the widescreen (1.85:1) version in 2160p (4k) and full frame (1.33:1) version in 1080p both restored from a new 4k transfer. In 4k, the movie is presented with Dolby Vision & HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and stereo formats.

New features include feature-length storyboards with deleted, alternate, and extended sequences, and Fathom Events 30th Anniversary featurette with Stan Bush’s acoustic performances Of “The Touch” And “Dare.”

Shout! will also follow up the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with a standard-issue 4k Blu-ray and upgraded 180p Blu-ray edition on September 28, 2021.

The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $29.98. Order on Amazon



Special Features