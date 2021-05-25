Transformers: The Movie (1986) Restored in 4k for New Blu-ray Editions

Shout! Factory is releasing The Transformers: The Movie (1986) to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on August 3, 2021. The edition celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the film that stars Charlie Adler, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Idle, Lionel Stander, and Victor Caroli.
The 2-disc edition from Shout! includes the widescreen (1.85:1) version in 2160p (4k) and full frame (1.33:1) version in 1080p both restored from a new 4k transfer. In 4k, the movie is presented with Dolby Vision & HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and stereo formats.
New features include feature-length storyboards with deleted, alternate, and extended sequences, and Fathom Events 30th Anniversary featurette with Stan Bush’s acoustic performances Of “The Touch” And “Dare.”
Shout! will also follow up the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with a standard-issue 4k Blu-ray and upgraded 180p Blu-ray edition on September 28, 2021.
The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $29.98. Order on Amazon
Special Features
- NEW 4K Transfer Of Original Film Elements
- NEW Feature-Length Storyboards, Including Deleted, Alternate And Extended Sequences
- NEW Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, Including Stan Bush’s Acoustic Performances Of “The Touch” And “Dare”
- ‘Til All Are One – A Comprehensive Documentary Looking Back At The Transformers: The Movie With Members Of The Cast And Crew, Including Story Consultant Flint Dille, Cast Members Gregg Berger, Susan Blu, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, Singer/Songwriter Stan Bush, Composer Vince DiCola And Others!
- Audio Commentary With Director Nelson Shin, Story Consultant Flint Dille And Star Susan Blu
- Archival Featurettes – “The Death Of Optimus Prime,” “The Cast & Characters,” And “Transformers Q&A”
- Animated Storyboards
- Original Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots