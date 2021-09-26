The Forever Purge Releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

Universal Pictures’ The Forever Purge (2021) releases to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Blu-ray combo editions include a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs include Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channel audio.

Bonus Features

Alternate Opening – Storyboard Sequence

Deleted Scenes

Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge

Creeptastic Wardrobe

Theatrical Trailer

The Forever Purge Blu-ray combo edition is priced $22.99 (List: $34.99) and the 4k Blu-ray combo edition is $27.99 (List: $44.99).






