Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Editions Pushed Back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series on Blu-ray was originally dated for release on September 7th along with Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray, but the date has been pushed back for both the standard and SteelBook editions to Oct. 26, 2021.

This is the first time the original Star Trek television series (consisting of 3 seasons airing from 1966 to 1969) has been offered in HD on Blu-ray Disc. And, according to Paramount features “enchanced special effects” in the episodes.

The show is presented in Full HD (1080p) at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. That’s a more square format than we’re used to seeing but was the standard for 4:3 television sets up until the dawn of 16×9 HDTVs. We’ve seen a resurgence of the square format in some motion pictures including Zack Snyder’s Justice League that uses variable aspect ratios.

The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio with 7.1 surround sound as well as the original sound in Dolby Digital Mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Along with the 79 episodes (with “enhanced” digital effects), the editions from Paramount include over 9 hours of bonus material.

There is currently a $5 difference between the price of the standard and SteelBook editions. The standard, or plastic case edition, is priced $83.99 while the SteelBook edition is $89.99 (List: $111.99). See on Amazon





