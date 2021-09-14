Black Widow Released to Digital HD & 4k UHD. Here’s Where To Buy.

Disney’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff has been released to digital formats. That means you no longer have to pay $29.99 for early access or what some studios call “home premieres.” Rather, the digital versions of the movie can be purchased for $19.99 from most popular movie services.

The release of Black Widow to digital as a less expensive home viewing option falls simultaneously with the release of Black Widow on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. For many of us, the few extras bucks for physical copies (along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy) is well worth it considering you actually own the physical disc.

Nevertheless, Black Widow is offered in Digital 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on services that support the formats. You can also purchase the HD version (for the same price) but it seems logical to just own the better quality even if you don’t own a 4k TV.

Here is where you can buy Black Widow in digital formats, which services offer bonus content, and how much it costs.

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (HD/UHD)

Apple iTunes – $19.99 (HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Google Play – $19.99 (HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu (merged with FandangoNow) – $19.99 (HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Extras

Filmmaker Introduction 2 hrs 14 min

Sisters Gonna Work It Out 5 min

Go Big If You’re Going Home 8 min

Gag Reel 2 min

Deleted Scenes 14 min



