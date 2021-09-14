HBO Limited Series Mare of Easttown Now On Blu-ray Disc

HBO’s Limited Series Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet is now available on Blu-ray Disc in a single-disc edition from Warner Bros.

On Blu-ray, the 7 episodes are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in optional English SDH.

Mare of Easttown Blu-ray Disc is priced $22.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

Invitation to the Set

Mare of Easttown: A Closer Look

Welcome to Easttown

Making Mare of Easttown

Description: Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. From creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s “The Leftovers”), the seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.





