New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Sept. 14

Our top Blu-ray picks for the week of Sept. 14 starts with the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection with Anatomy of a Murder (1959), Oliver! (1968), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Stripes (1981), Taxi Driver (1976), and The Social Network (2010) — most of which are Oscar-winning films from the Columbia Pictures library.

Also on 4k Blu-ray Disc, one of the most highly-rated films of all time, The Shawshank Redemption (1994) starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a backordered edition in SteekBook packaging from Best Buy.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up Disney’s Black Widow (2021) in combo editions that include a Digital Copy with the Blu-ray and Blu-ray/Digital copies with the Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. Dreamworks’ The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021) releases to both formats in combo editions that include a second disc and Digital Copy. And, HBO’s Limited Series Mare of Easttown is available on Blu-ray Disc.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Sept. 14, 2021

