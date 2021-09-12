Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 Delayed on Amazon

The second collection of Columbia Classics on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will arrive on time for some who pre-ordered the 14-disc boxed-set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, but for many will be delayed possibly until next month.

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 was originally slated for Tuesday, Sept. 14th, 2021 but an updated release date on Amazon has it pushed back until Tuesday, Oct. 12th.

We noticed the sku on Amazon was updated last week to “Currently Unavailable,” so there is likely a stock shortage. Volume 2 has a list price of $169.99, but had been selling for $119.99 from both Amazon and Best Buy.

We did not receive a review copy of this boxed set, but ordered it back in June when the collection was announced. So, like most of you, we’re anxiously waiting for this edition to arrive.

This second volume from Sony is particularly of interest for containing the first 4k Blu-ray release of Martin Scorsese’s groundbreaking film Taxi Driver.

In addition, the 6-movie collection includes David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winning film The Social Network, 7x Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Murder, 5x Oscar-winner Oliver! Oscar-winner Sense and Sensibility, and Ivan Reitman comedy Stripes starring Bill Murray.

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 is priced $119.99 (List: $164.99) on Amazon

