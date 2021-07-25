The Shawshank Redemption up for pre-order on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman is now up for pre-order on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Blu-ray combo edition from SDS arrives on Sept.14, 2021 and includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

In 4k, The Shawshank Redemption is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ specs. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

For bonus features the 4k Blu-ray provides commentary from Director Frank Darabont. The Blu-ray offers previously-released including two documentaries: Hope Springs Eternal: A Look Back at The Shawshank Redemption and Shawshank: The Redeeming Feature, The Sharktank Redemption, two storyboards: Bog Takes a Fall & New Fish Arrive, and photo galleries.

The Shawshank Redemption on 4K Blu-ray is priced $25.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon

The film has also been packaged in a 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy priced $32.99.





