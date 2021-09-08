Classic Star Trek Movies Now Available in 4k & Dolby Vision on Apple TV

Coinciding with the release of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray this week, the original four films have also been upgraded to 4k and Dolby Vision on digital platforms including Apple TV, Microsoft’s Store, and Vudu.

The four movies include Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) – both Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986).

And, we should note retailers are selling each title for $9.99 in Digital UHD for a limited time during the Star Trek Day 2021 celebrating 55 years since the first TV episode debuted in 1966.

Other Star Trek movies with original cast members as well as The Next Generation crew have not yet been upgraded to 4k on either disc or digital. However, J.J. Abrams’ reboot Star Trek films are all available in Digital 4k as well as on 4k Blu-ray (including in the Kelvin Trilogy).

The original Star Trek movies are offered in 4k with Dolby Vision or HDR10 (depending on support) and Dolby 5.1 audio (even though the Ultra HD Blu-rays offer 7.1 channel audio – read our review). As services roll out the upgrade you might find some discrepancies. For example, on Apple TV 4k all but ‘The Wrath of Khan’ indicate Dolby Vision. ‘The Wrath of Khan,” for some reason, has an HDR label (see the photo below).

We should mention that although the Star Trek franchise is owned by CBS/Paramount the original four films mentioned above are not currently available on Paramount+.

