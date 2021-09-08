Paramount+ Upgrades More Movies To 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Paramount+ has quietly upgraded a bunch of movies in their streaming library to 4k Ultra HD resolution. And, most of the titles feature High Dynamic Range color in Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+ depending on the device.

Confirmed on a Sony Bravia 4k HDR TV via Apple TV 4k and the Paramount+ app, movies such as Annihilation, Skyfall, and Star Trek: Into Darkness are now available in 4k. (We’re still hoping for Intersteller and World War Z to get upgraded soon!)

In addition, more titles are streaming with Dolby Atmos audio following the ‘Quiet Place‘ films premiering with Atmos last summer. See the list below where “DV” stands for Dolby Vision, although your TV may display HDR or HDR10.

New 4k on Paramount+

Annihilation – 4k DV Atmos

Baywatch – 4k DV Atmos

Bill & Ted Face the Music – 4k

Daddy’s Home 2 – 4k DV Atmos

Instant Family – 4k DV

Mother! – 4k DV Atmos

Nobody’s Fool (2018) – 4k DV

Overlord – 4k DV Atmos

Paw Patrol: The Movie – 4k DV Atmos

Skyfall – 4k

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run – 4k DV

Star Trek: Into Darkness – 4k DV Atmos

Suburbicon – 4k DV

The Avengers – 4k DV

Paramount+ is rolling out these upgrades as we write this, so expect more titles to be available in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos in the near future.

If you don’t happen to see the movies we mentioned in 4k, try quitting the app, making sure the app is the most recent version, or restarting your streaming device.

See a full list of 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos on Paramount+.

Thanks, Manny for the tip!