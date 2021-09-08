Amazon Back To School Deals On Fire TV Tablets

Amazon is selling Alexa Fire tablets at a big discount during their Back To School sale.

During the Limited-time offer students can get the Fire 7 for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99), the Fire HD 8 for $59.99 (Reg. $89.99), and the Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (Reg. $149.99).

The Fire HD 10 is obviously the best deal of the bunch, with a savings of $50 of the regular price. The Fire HD 10 comes with a 10.1″ screen, 12-hour battery, an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage (64GB also available).

Jump over to Amazon to grab a Fire tablet at these low prices.

