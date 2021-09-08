HomeDealsAmazon Back To School Deals On Fire TV Tablets
DealsFeaturedStreamingFire TVNewsHardwareTablets

Amazon Back To School Deals On Fire TV Tablets

By DealFinder
0

Fire HD 10 MandalorianAmazon is selling Alexa Fire tablets at a big discount during their Back To School sale.

During the Limited-time offer students can get the Fire 7 for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99), the Fire HD 8 for $59.99 (Reg. $89.99), and the Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (Reg. $149.99).

The Fire HD 10 is obviously the best deal of the bunch, with a savings of $50 of the regular price. The Fire HD 10 comes with a 10.1″ screen, 12-hour battery, an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage (64GB also available).

Jump over to Amazon to grab a Fire tablet at these low prices.

Previous articleNetflix Adds Playback Speed Options To Browser Viewing
Next articleClassic Star Trek Movies Now Available in 4k & Dolby Vision on Apple TV
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved