Want to know what’s new on Netflix in September? First, let’s start with some Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films including Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982), Cold Mountain (2003), and Do the Right Thing (1989) all arriving Wednesday, Sept. 1.
From TV series, the final season of Lucifer premieres on Sept. 10, Sex Education: Season 3 premieres on Sept. 17, and Dear White People: Vol. 4 premieres on Sept. 22.
Watch the 10-minute Netflix trailer video below or scroll down for a full list of new titles in September.
New Movies & Shows on Netflix in September, 2021
Avail. 9/1/21
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOC.
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Avail. 9/2/21
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/3/21
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/6/21
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/7/21
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/8/21
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/9/21
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOC.
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/10/21
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Avail. 9/13/21
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/14/21
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/15/21
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOC.
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Avail. 9/16/21
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/17/21
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/19/21
- Dark Skies
Avail. 9/20/21
- Grown Ups
Avail. 9/21/21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/22/21
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/23/21
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/24/21
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOC.
Avail. 9/28/21
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 9/29/21
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/30/21
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Phantom
Avail. Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOC.