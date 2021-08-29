Want to know what’s new on Netflix in September? First, let’s start with some Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films including Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982), Cold Mountain (2003), and Do the Right Thing (1989) all arriving Wednesday, Sept. 1.

From TV series, the final season of Lucifer premieres on Sept. 10, Sex Education: Season 3 premieres on Sept. 17, and Dear White People: Vol. 4 premieres on Sept. 22.

New Movies & Shows on Netflix in September, 2021

New Movies & Shows on Netflix in September, 2021

Avail. 9/1/21

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOC.

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Avail. 9/2/21

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/3/21

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/6/21

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/7/21

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/8/21

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/9/21

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOC.

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/10/21

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Avail. 9/13/21

Avail. 9/14/21

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/15/21

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOC.

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Avail. 9/16/21

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/17/21

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/19/21

Dark Skies

Avail. 9/20/21

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21/21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/22/21

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/23/21

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/24/21

Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling — NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOC.

Avail. 9/28/21

Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 9/29/21

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/30/21

Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES

The Phantom

Avail. Late September