New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases Tuesday, Aug. 3

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray you can pick up Disney’s Luca (2021) on either Blu-ray Disc or 4k Blu-ray, each with a second disc (DVD or Blu-ray) and Digital Copy. And, recently-released Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) starring Angelina Jolie arrives on Blu-ray and DVD.
From Arrow you can pick up The Daimajin Trilogy 3-Disc Limited Edition with Daimajin, Return of Daimajin, and Wrath of Daimajin all in one boxed set with postcards, collectible 100 page book, bonus features, and more.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Transformers: The Movie (1986) is an exciting new release that celebrates the film’s 35th Anniversary in a Limited Edition Steelbook.
New on Blu-ray Disc, Aug. 3, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Luca (2021) NEW
- Luca (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Luca (2021) – Target Exclusive NEW
- The Transformers: The Movie (1986) 4k SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray
- Django (1966) – Special Edition
- Here Today (2021) NEW
- Luca (2021) NEW
- The Daimajin Trilogy (3-Disc Limited Edition) NEW
- The Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations, Volume 2
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) NEW
