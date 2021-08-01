HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases Tuesday, Aug. 3
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases Tuesday, Aug. 3

By hdreport
new-4k-blu-ray-aug-3-2021-960x600This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray you can pick up Disney’s Luca (2021) on either Blu-ray Disc or 4k Blu-ray, each with a second disc (DVD or Blu-ray) and Digital Copy. And, recently-released Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) starring Angelina Jolie arrives on Blu-ray and DVD.

From Arrow you can pick up The Daimajin Trilogy 3-Disc Limited Edition with Daimajin, Return of Daimajin, and Wrath of Daimajin all in one boxed set with postcards, collectible 100 page book, bonus features, and more.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Transformers: The Movie (1986) is an exciting new release that celebrates the film’s 35th Anniversary in a Limited Edition Steelbook.

New on Blu-ray Disc, Aug. 3, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

