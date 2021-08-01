Movies & Shows coming to Apple TV+ in August

In August, Apple plans to bring several new shows and movies to their premium streaming platform on top of all the subscription-based content that’s available when logging into apps or purchasing from the iTunes library. If you have an Apple TV+ subscription ($4.99 per mo.) these titles are coming in August, 2021.

Aug. 6

Mr. Corman – Season 1 Premiere

With better luck, choices, or posture, Josh Corman could’ve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both.

Aug. 13

CODA – Film Premiere

Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.

Aug. 20

Truth Be Told – Season 2 Premiere

Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal.

Aug. 27

SEE – Season 2 Premiere

The great Baba Voss is storming into new territory to confront an old enemy, his brother. Starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard, return to the world of SEE.

By the way, these series will continue their episodes. Physical starring Rose Byrne will complete Season 1 on August 6. The second season of Ted Lasso will stream episodes 3, 4, 5 and 6.

See a list of 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos movies and shows on Apple TV+.