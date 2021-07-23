The Summer Olympics in 4k! How & Where to Watch.

The Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan this summer will be available in 4k Ultra HD in certain markets and certain times. Here’s where and how you can watch.

The 4k coverage starts with the live Opening Ceremony (Friday, July 23) on NBC and will be available each night during NBC’s Primetime show. Primetime coverage includes Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field, Beach Volleyball and more.

As well as on NBC, live 4k coverage of golf will be available on the Golf Channel, and Tennis and Wrestling can be found on the Olympic Channel (home of Team USA). Those channels are available nationally on AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DISH, fuboTV, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV.

Re-broadcasts of each night’s NBC Prime Time show will available nationally in UHD on the following day at 2pm Eastern, 11am Pacific on Altice, AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast, Cox, Verizon Fios and YouTube TV.