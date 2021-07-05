User Poll: The Best 4k Blu-ray Mid-2021

It’s been a tradition to ask our readers to help rank the best 4k Blu-rays through the year. This time, instead of asking every month via Twitter we just created a Google Form with the most popular titles from January through June, 2021.

We’ve narrowed it down to 10 movies based on two things: interest from readers like you on the website and sales rankings of 4k Blu-ray discs. So, if your favorite 4k Blu-ray isn’t listed please use the text option in the Google form below.

Here is a list of 4k Blu-ray releases in 2021 for your reference. Thank you for contributing!