Scott Pilgrim vs. The World upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition from Universal arrives on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is presented in 4k 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include 4 feature commentaries, deleted scenes, Scott Pilgrim vs. the Bloopers, The Making of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, You Too Can Be a Sex-Omb, music featurette and music videos, alternative footage, Adult Swim: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, pre-production footage, and more.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.98 US.Order on Amazon

