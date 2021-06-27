New on Blu-ray: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 4k, His Dark Materials S2 & more

New this Tuesday, June 29th you can pick up the newly-restored classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on 4k Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. with Digital Copy. On Blu-ray Disc the second season of HBO Original Series His Dark Materials arrives in a Region A, 2-disc edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services). And, from The Criterion Collection Pickup on South Street (1953) has been rewly restored in Digital 4k for Blu-ray release.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, June 29, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- The Bird With The Crystal Plumage (1970) (June 27)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) (June 29)
Blu-ray
- Bleach (TV) Set 11
- His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season
- In Harm’s Way (1965)
- Le Mans (1973)
- Major Dundee (1965) – Limited Edition
- Pickup on South Street (1953) – The Criterion Collection
- The General’s Daughter (1999)
- The Purge: Season 2
