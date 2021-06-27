New on Blu-ray: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 4k, His Dark Materials S2 & more

New this Tuesday, June 29th you can pick up the newly-restored classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on 4k Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. with Digital Copy. On Blu-ray Disc the second season of HBO Original Series His Dark Materials arrives in a Region A, 2-disc edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services). And, from The Criterion Collection Pickup on South Street (1953) has been rewly restored in Digital 4k for Blu-ray release.

