Mel Stuart’s classic film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The movie will arrive June 29, 2021 in a 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code.

On 4k Blu-ray, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack on the UHD BD is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, while the BD offers audio in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Previously released bonus features include commentary with Wonka Kids (on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray), 4 sing-alongs, trailer, documentary “Pure Imagination,” and more on the Blu-ray Disc.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is list priced $41.99 US. Buy on Amazon (Pre-order Price Guarantee.)



Special Features:

Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Commentary with the Wonka Kids

Blu-ray