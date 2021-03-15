His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

The second season of His Dark Materials now has a release date on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US. The discs are scheduled to arrive in stores on Dec. 31, 2021 which will be more than a year after premiering on HBO last November. (Note: The season has already been released to Region B/2 Blu-ray.)

As with Season One the second season will not get a 4k Blu-ray release, which is disappointing given the quality of the BBC production. There is hope, however, that HBO Max will stream the series in 4k at some point when they expand the number of UHD, HDR and Atmos titles.

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray is a 2-disc set with episodes presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Bonus materials are not confirmed but the Region B/2 Blu-ray edition of Season Two includes 4 double-sided art cards.

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray Disc is priced $29.98.




