YouTube TV Adds 4k, Downloads, Unlimited Streaming with ‘Plus’ Option

YouTube TV has added a new product tier named 4k Plus that finally delivers 4k content.

Starting this summer the 4k content will include major sports events and live 4k content from networks such as NBC and ESPN.

College football and basketball will be added later this year.

And, YouTube TV will deliver on-demand viewing of content from networks like FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade

In addition to 4k, YouTube TV with 4k Plus offers downloads of recordings from your library to phones or tablets to watch offline.

And, YouTube’s new 4k Plus tier has added unlimited streams at home, (while YouTube TV’s base plan only includes three simultaneous streams).

How much does it cost? 4k Plus is additional $19.99 per month. However, new 4k Plus customers (who are already YouTube TV subscribers), can get one-month free and then $9.99 per month for one year. The rate will increase to $19.99 per month following the year.

Of course, you’re going to need a 4k or 8k TV to see the higher resolution video with 4k Plus, and, a streaming device that supports 4k. (See The Best Streaming Media Players in 2021.)

YouTube TV also announced roll out of 5.1 Dolby audio for all subscribers, starting with select devices over the coming weeks.