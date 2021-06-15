New Blu-ray Releases: Godzilla vs. Kong, Parks and Recreation Complete Series, & more

Today on 4k Blu-ray Disc you can experience the best possible home viewing of Warner’s Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) in a 2-disc combo with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Last Action Hero (1993), previously released to a 4k SteelBook, is now available in standard packaging.

In Blu-ray releases, Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series is finally available in a 20-disc boxed set from Universal. Season One of The Walking Dead: World Beyond arrives in a 3-disc set from AMC. And, if you don’t have a 4k setup yet Godzilla vs. Kong is also available in a 2-disc Blu-ray combo with DVD and Digital Copy.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, June 15, 2021

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

