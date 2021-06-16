HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: The Paper Tigers (2021) on Blu-ray Disc
Giveaway: The Paper Tigers (2021) on Blu-ray Disc

The Paper Tigers Blu-rayWe’re giving away three Blu-ray copies of The Paper Tigers (2021) starring Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins on Blu-ray Disc. Thank you Well Go USA!

On Blu-ray, The Paper Tigers is presented in 1080p at 16:9 widescreen resolution with DTS-HD Master Audio. Bonus features include Behind the Scenes, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, and Trailer.

To enter, just Follow Us and Retweet the giveaway on Twitter (you can use the embed feed below).

Ends Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at midnight.

Description:

As teenagers, kung fu disciples Danny (Alain Uy), Hing (Ron Yuan) and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins) were inseparable. Fast forward 25 years, and each has grown into a washed-up middle-aged man seemingly one kick away from pulling a hamstring―and not at all preoccupied with thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends. But when their old master is murdered, the trio reunites, soon learning that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges (and a dangerous hitman still armed with ample knee cartilage) if they are to honorably defend his legacy.

