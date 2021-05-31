HomeBlu-ray DiscGodzilla/Kong 3-Movie Blu-ray Collection Releasing June 15th
Godzilla/Kong 3-Movie Blu-ray Collection Releasing June 15th

Godzilla vs. Kong 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray
This 3-movie Blu-ray collection arriving June 15, 2021 includes Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Kong: Skull Island all in one 3-disc edition. The discs include special features such audio commentary, deleted scenes, featurettes and more.

Each movie is presented in 1080p “Full HD” resolution on Blu-ray. Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters both feature Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 channel audio while Kong: Skull Island offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel sound.

The 3-Film Godzilla/Kong Collection on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 (List: $56.99) on Amazon.

This Blu-ray release comes from newly formed distributor SDS (Studio Distribution Services), a partnership between Warner Bros. and Universal. Other upcoming titles from SDS include Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971).

