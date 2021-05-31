Limited Time Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Boxed Set

Here’s a limited time deal for Supernatural: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc. Right now, the 58-disc boxed set is only $269.32 (List: $359.99). That’s a 25% ($90) discount! The collection includes all 327 episodes of the show along with plenty of new and previously-released extras. Jump over to Amazon to check it out.
SUPERNATURAL FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES:
- Supernatural: The End of the Road NEW
- Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood NEW
- Gag Reel NEW
- Deleted Scenes NEW
- Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel
- Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway
- Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes
- Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode
SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON TECHNICAL SPECS:
- 4 Discs (3 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)
- Audio: English (5.1)
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
- Running Time: Feature: Approx. 843 min
- Enhanced Content: Approx. 179 min
SUPERNATURAL: THE COMPLETE SERIES TECHNICAL SPECS:
- 58 Discs (57 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)
- Audio: English (5.1)
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
- Running Time: Feature: Approx. 13,716 min
- Enhanced Content: Approx. 3226 min (Bonus Disc: Approx. 164 min)