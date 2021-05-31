HomeBlu-ray DiscLimited Time Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Boxed Set
Limited Time Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Boxed Set

Supernatural- Complete Series Blu-ray beauty shotHere’s a limited time deal for Supernatural: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc. Right now, the 58-disc boxed set is only $269.32 (List: $359.99). That’s a 25% ($90) discount! The collection includes all 327 episodes of the show along with plenty of new and previously-released extras. Jump over to Amazon to check it out. 

SUPERNATURAL FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • Supernatural: The End of the Road NEW
  • Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood NEW
  • Gag Reel NEW
  • Deleted Scenes NEW
  • Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel
  • Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway
  • Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes
  • Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON TECHNICAL SPECS:

  • 4 Discs (3 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)
  • Audio: English (5.1)
  • Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Running Time: Feature: Approx. 843 min
  • Enhanced Content: Approx. 179 min

SUPERNATURAL: THE COMPLETE SERIES TECHNICAL SPECS:

  • 58 Discs (57 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)
  • Audio: English (5.1)
  • Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Running Time: Feature: Approx. 13,716 min
  • Enhanced Content: Approx. 3226 min (Bonus Disc: Approx. 164 min)

Supernatural- Complete Series Blu-ray

