Paramount releasing Friday the 13th 8-Movie Blu-ray/Digital Collection

Paramount will release a Friday the 13th 8-movie collection on Blu-ray. The edition includes remastered presentations of Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Digital Copies of each movie are also included via redeemable code on ParamountDigitalCopy.com via iTunes, FandangoNow, or Vudu.

The 8-Movie Collection includes:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th 8-movie Collection (List $79.99) arrives August 10, 2021. Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).