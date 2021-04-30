HDR10+ is the dynamic version of HDR10, a video specification that can expand the color range of moving images. The spec is comparable to Dolby Vision in that it can change throughout a video file, rather than load once at the beginning of a stream. Both HDR formats are only viewable on screens that support either format.
It’s not exactly common for a movie to play in HDR10+, as more titles are layered with the more traditional HDR10 and/or Dolby Vision specs. However, Google Play has a bunch of popular movies that will stream in HDR10+. Note that many of these titles also support Dolby Vision. So, your device and screen may stream content in either format depending on what is native.
Keep in mind the Google Play Movies app may be leaving your device (Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio) but will be replaced by the YouTube app. Also Read: Digital Movies You Own May Be On YouTube
Here’s a list of top movies streaming in HDR10+ on Google Play.
- 1917
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- Animation
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Aquaman
- Batman Begins
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon
- Blade Runner 2049
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Critters Attack!
- DCU: All-Star Superman
- DCU: Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Dunkirk
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
- Godzilla (2014)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Inception
- Joker
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jupiter Ascending
- Kong: Skull Island
- Magic Mike XXL
- Ready Player One
- Shaft
- Shazam!
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- Tenet
- The Goonies
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy (3pk)
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part 3 (2014)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Invisible Man (2020)
- The Little Things
- The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Version)
- The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Meg
- Tom & Jerry
- Trolls World Tour
- V for Vendetta
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Wonder Woman 2-Film Bundle (2pk)
Jump over to Google Play to see availability and pricing.