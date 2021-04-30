HDR10+ is the dynamic version of HDR10, a video specification that can expand the color range of moving images. The spec is comparable to Dolby Vision in that it can change throughout a video file, rather than load once at the beginning of a stream. Both HDR formats are only viewable on screens that support either format.

It’s not exactly common for a movie to play in HDR10+, as more titles are layered with the more traditional HDR10 and/or Dolby Vision specs. However, Google Play has a bunch of popular movies that will stream in HDR10+. Note that many of these titles also support Dolby Vision. So, your device and screen may stream content in either format depending on what is native.

Keep in mind the Google Play Movies app may be leaving your device (Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio) but will be replaced by the YouTube app. Also Read: Digital Movies You Own May Be On YouTube

Here’s a list of top movies streaming in HDR10+ on Google Play.

1917

2001: A Space Odyssey

A Star Is Born (2018)

Animation

Annabelle Comes Home

Aquaman

Batman Begins

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Blade Runner 2049

Crazy Rich Asians

Critters Attack!

DCU: All-Star Superman

DCU: Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Dunkirk

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Godzilla (2014)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Inception

Joker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jupiter Ascending

Kong: Skull Island

Magic Mike XXL

Ready Player One

Shaft

Shazam!

Suicide Squad (2016)

Tenet

The Goonies

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy (3pk)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part 3 (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Invisible Man (2020)

The Little Things

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Version)

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Meg

Tom & Jerry

Trolls World Tour

V for Vendetta

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 2-Film Bundle (2pk)

Jump over to Google Play to see availability and pricing.





