Did You Know Digital Movies You Own May Be On YouTube?

By hdreport
YouTube Movies Anywhere integrationYouTube is more widely known as a user-created content website and mobile app, but the Google-owned service has also been offering movies on-demand for several years now.

This not only includes previous titles purchased on Google Play and titles purchased under the non-defunct UltraViolet service, but also your collection of digital titles on Movies Anywhere.

Just look under Your Movies (on PCs) or Your Movies and Shows (on apps). There, if you’ve already linked your Movies Anywhere account to Google Play / YouTube, you should see your entire collection from Google, Movies Anywhere, and UV.

The YouTube Movies & Shows page is a bit trickier to find on a mobile device (or if you’re viewing a reduced browser size on a PC). The easiest way is to find the Google Movies & Shows Storefront.

You should get most new or remastered titles in Full HD (1080p), but likely not 4k. We checked out 1917, San Andreas, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition and all three movies streamed in 1080p (of course, you need sufficient internet bandwidth).

Titles streamed through YouTube on mobile apps and Smart TV apps may play in higher quality 4k UHD.

By the way, YouTube also offers a selection of free movies. Right now, you can stream A Cinderella Story, Ghost, and The Truman Show among many other titles served with ad interruptions.

