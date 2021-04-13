Home Apps Android Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio...
AppsAndroidStreamingGoogle PlayGoogle TViOSNewsYouTube

Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices

By contributor
0

Google TV app logo medAs of June 15th, 2021 the Google Play Movies & TV app won’t be used anymore on Roku streaming media players and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

The app will be replaced with, you guessed it, YouTube. It’s been sort of a mystery anyway for the last several years why Google has kept its Movies & TV app separate from YouTube.

That means you won’t be losing all the titles you may have purchased with Google Play (and not suffer the same fate as CinemaNow customers did several years ago). Rather, everything (hopefully everything) you “own” will be transferred to the YouTube app, which should likely be seamless if you use the same email address for both services.

What you might also want to know is whether or not any credits you have with Google Play Movies & TV will transfer to YouTube. Google says the credits will be transferred.

The switch to YouTube will also keep your Movies Anywhere movie library intact (at least that’s what Google says). So, anything purchased that is shareable with Movies Anywhere accounts should also be accessible after the switch.

In fact, your Movies Anywhere titles should already be available in YouTube’s storefront — just click on “Purchased.”

The only downside to the switch to the YouTube app is you will apparently lose any playlists you had on Google Play Movies & TV.

Not all devices will be switching to the YouTube app at this date. Apple iPhone and iPads will continue to use the app as well as Android TV.

On Chromecast the Google TV app will still be used. And, on Android phones and tablets customers will be able to use either the Google TV or YouTube app.

From Google:

  • All of your past purchases will be available on YouTube.
  • Your Google Play credits can be used on YouTube to make purchases.
  • Play Family Library purchases can be viewed on YouTube but purchases made on YouTube do not support family sharing. Purchases made from the Google Play Movies & TV website or app will continue to support family sharing.
  • Your Watchlist is not available on YouTube, but you can set up Playlists.

Related Articles:

Previous articleDeal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV
Next articleStar Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more
4k TV

Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV

DealFinder - 0
Here's a nice little deal on an OLED TV made by Sony. Amazon is selling the 55" A8H Bravia OLED 4K TV (2020 Model)...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Classic action/political drama In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more

Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices

Android contributor - 0
As of June 15th, 2021 the Google Play Movies & TV app won't be used anymore on Roku streaming media players and Smart TVs...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV

4k TV DealFinder - 0
Here's a nice little deal on an OLED TV made by Sony. Amazon is selling the 55" A8H Bravia OLED 4K TV (2020 Model)...
Read more

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR

4k hdreport - 0
Sony's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. First released to 1080p Blu-ray...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved