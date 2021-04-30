Anyone looking on the Roku store for the YouTube TV app will likely not find it indefinitely as Google and Roku clash on policies regarding search results, competition, data usage, and more.

Roku players and TVs that already have the app downloaded, however, will still be able to use the app. We’re not sure how updates to the YouTube TV app will handled as this removal from the Roku Store has just happened.

It seems Google is demanding more than what Roku is willing to give up, such as alleged user data the YouTube TV app would ask for which Roku calls “unfair and anticompetitive requirements.”

Roku told Deadline they only asked four simple commitments of Google: “First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else. Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku.”

Roku followed up with an email to customers:

Dear Roku Customer,

We are disappointed to share the news that Google has chosen to let the YouTube TV contract expire.

While this news is unfortunate, we wanted to let you know that we are taking an extra step to ensure existing Roku users like yourself retain access to YouTube TV while we work to reach an agreement.

We will always stand up for our users, which is why we cannot accept Google’s unfair and anticompetitive requirements that would allow for the manipulation of your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more.

Our commitment is to always put your interests first and therefore we will continue to offer existing users access to YouTube TV unless Google takes actions that require the full removal of the channel. New subscribers will not be allowed at this time. It is also important that you do not delete the YouTube TV app as it will not be available for download to Roku devices.

We remain committed to reaching a good-faith agreement with Google that preserves your access to YouTube TV, honors your desired search preferences and protects your data. We hope to update you soon.