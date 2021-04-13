New Blu-ray Disc Releases, Tuesday, April 13

Willy’s Wonderland (2021) starring Nicolas Cage arrives on video from Screen Media after a limited theatrical showing and On Demand offering.

Criterion Collection has restored History is Made at Night (1937) with a new 4k digital transfer for Blu-ray Disc that contains plenty of extras for film buffs including a new program on the restoration of the movie.

Warner Archive has printed the two-color Technicolor film Doctor X (1932) to Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The single disc edition also includes the black and white version of the film distributed in the US.

Also from Warner Archive, Hanna-Barbera TV series Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space looks the best it ever has been in 1080p (Full HD) resolution in this 2 disc edition that contains all 16 episodes from the 1971/72 seasons.

And, the goofy satirical film Spaceballs (1987) from Director Mel Brooks has been remastered for 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR. The 2-disc edition includes a second Blu-ray disc with lots of bonus features for the rare Spaceballs devotees.

New Blu-ray Releases April 13, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray disc releases this week on Amazon.