Movies Anywhere Offering Free Bonus Movie With Purchase
Movies Anywhere Offering Free Bonus Movie With Purchase

movies-anywhere-disney-titles-freeMovies Anywhere is offering a free bonus digital movie with the purchase of one eligible movie from a selection of thousands. Soon after purchasing a qualifying movie, you should receive a redemption code to choose a free title.

The only catch is the bonus movie must match the studio of the purchased movie. For example, if you purchase Star Wars: The Force Awakens from Disney you can choose from other Disney/20th Century Fox movies such as Prometheus, Rio 2, and The Maze Runner.

What’s more, the bonus movie can only come from list of selected titles. Disney/20th Century Fox have 8 movies to choose from, while Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. all have five movies each.

There are some exclusions though. For example, Raya and the Last Dragon, Soul, Bad Boys for Life and other movies are not among the eligible titles. And, you can only receive one free movie per studio (for a max total of 4 movies).

Jump over to Movies Anywhere to see what movies qualify for the offer.

