Ferris Bueller’s Day Off celebrates 35 years with Blu-ray SteelBook

By hdreport
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Blu-ray SteelBook

Premiering the summer of ’86, John Hughes’ classic comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) celebrates 35 years with a special edition Blu-ray SteelBook on June 8, 2021.

The movie is presented in 1080p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with an English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack. French and Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital 2.0. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

The Blu-ray Disc includes previously released extras Getting the Class Together: The Cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Making of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Who is Ferris Bueller?, The World According to Ben Stein, Vintage Ferris Bueller: The Lost Tapes, and Class Album.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Blu-ray SteelBook with Digital Copy is priced $14.99 (List: $22.98). Buy on Amazon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Blu-ray SteelBook open

Paramount recently released a 5-movie compilation of titles from writer/producer/director John Hughes to Blu-ray, and several of those titles are releasing to single-movie Blu-ray SteelBook editions including Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) and Pretty In Pink (1886) on June 8, 2021.

