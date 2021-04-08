Home News Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

By hdreport
Some Kind of Wonderful Blu-ray SteelBookParamount recently released a 5-movie compilation of titles from writer/producer/director John Hughes to Blu-ray, and several of those titles are arriving in single-movie Blu-ray SteelBook editions on June 8, 2021.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) was part of the collection, making its debut on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in 1080p with English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio. Now, the movie can be purchased in a single-disc edition.

On Blu-ray, Some Kind of Wonderful is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (English) and Dolby Digital 2.0 Mono (French). Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Along with previously released extras, the disc also includes the new bonus feature titled “Back to Wonderful: A Conversation with director Howard Deutch.” And, a code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided.

Some Kind of Wonderful on Blu-ray in special SteelBook packaging is priced $14.99. Buy on Amazon

Some Kind of Wonderful Blu-ray SteelBook open

Other Paramount Pictures movies releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) and Pretty In Pink (1886).

