A24’s ‘Minari’ releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Minari Blu-ray DiscA24’s 6x Oscar-nominated film Minari is releasing to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital (expected) on May 18, 2021.

The movie will not be packaged in 4k Blu-ray edition from Lionsgate. However, Minari is available to rent in Digital 4k UHD from Amazon, Apple TV, and others services for $19.99.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with Korean audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English. In Digital 4k UHD, Minari streams in 2160p with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos (where available).

Bonus features include deleted scenes, “Sowing Seeds: Making Minari,” and audio commentary with writer/director Lee Isaac Chung and Actress Yuh-jung Youn.

Minari is priced $21.99 (Blu-ray), $19.98 (DVD) and $19.99 (rent) on Amazon.



Minari was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The film stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

