New Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22

It’s a bit of a dry week for new home media releases, but one title we can look forward to is Akira (1988) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The animation masterpiece from Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo has been remastered in 4k for this special edition that features HDR and Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (24-bit) audio.

For the holidays it seems new comedy The War with Grandpa is a perfect family-style comedy starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code.

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy arrives on Blu-ray and DVD after an early release to digital last October. The Craft: Legacy is a follow up to 90s cult hit Blumhouse’s The Craft.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 22, 2020

Digital

Yellow Rose

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Akira

Blu-ray

The War with Grandpa

The Craft: Legacy

Model in Ohio

Spirits

Bender

Boys vs. Girls

Demons

Blindfire

Phantoms

GetAWAY

Loves Spell

Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 25

It Happened on 5th Avenue

The Shop Around the Corner – Warner Archive

The Best Years of Our Lives

The Place of No Words

