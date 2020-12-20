New Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22

It’s a bit of a dry week for new home media releases, but one title we can look forward to is Akira (1988) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The animation masterpiece from Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo has been remastered in 4k for this special edition that features HDR and Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (24-bit) audio.
For the holidays it seems new comedy The War with Grandpa is a perfect family-style comedy starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code.
Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy arrives on Blu-ray and DVD after an early release to digital last October. The Craft: Legacy is a follow up to 90s cult hit Blumhouse’s The Craft.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 22, 2020
Digital
- Yellow Rose
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Akira
Blu-ray
- The War with Grandpa
- The Craft: Legacy
- Model in Ohio
- Spirits
- Bender
- Boys vs. Girls
- Demons
- Blindfire
- Phantoms
- GetAWAY
- Loves Spell
- Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 25
- It Happened on 5th Avenue
- The Shop Around the Corner – Warner Archive
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- The Place of No Words
