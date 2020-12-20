Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22
new-blu-ray-digital-dec-22-2020-960x600It’s a bit of a dry week for new home media releases, but one title we can look forward to is Akira (1988) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The animation masterpiece from Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo has been remastered in 4k for this special edition that features HDR and Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (24-bit) audio.

For the holidays it seems new comedy The War with Grandpa is a perfect family-style comedy starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code.

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy arrives on Blu-ray and DVD after an early release to digital last October. The Craft: Legacy is a follow up to 90s cult hit Blumhouse’s The Craft.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 22, 2020

Digital

  • Yellow Rose

Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • Akira

Blu-ray

  • The War with Grandpa
  • The Craft: Legacy
  • Model in Ohio
  • Spirits
  • Bender
  • Boys vs. Girls
  • Demons
  • Blindfire
  • Phantoms
  • GetAWAY
  • Loves Spell
  • Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 25
  • It Happened on 5th Avenue
  • The Shop Around the Corner – Warner Archive
  • The Best Years of Our Lives
  • The Place of No Words

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.

