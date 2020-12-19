Home Blu-ray Disc Deal Alert: Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray only $99
Blu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray only $99

By DealFinder
0

Harry Potter Collection 4k Blu-rayThe Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray right now is only $99 — a savings of $79 (44%) off the list price of $178.99! Since the collection includes both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs of each film (a total of 16 discs), the deal amounts to about $6 per disc (or $12 per movie). The collection also includes Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while supplies last.

Related Articles:

Previous articleBatman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital
Next articleNew Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

New Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22

hdreport - 0
It's a bit of a dry week for new home media releases, but one title we can look forward to is Akira (1988) on...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Batman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

hdreport - 0
DC's animated adventure Batman: Soul of the Dragon starring Jamie Chung, Kelly Hu, Grey Griffin will release to Digital on Jan. 12 followed Blu-ray,...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Read a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus (1960) arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New Blu-ray, 4k & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
It's a bit of a dry week for new home media releases, but one title we can look forward to is Akira (1988) on...
Read more

Deal Alert: Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray only $99

Blu-ray Disc DealFinder - 0
The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray right now is only $99 -- a savings of $79 (44%) off the list price of...
Read more

Batman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
DC's animated adventure Batman: Soul of the Dragon starring Jamie Chung, Kelly Hu, Grey Griffin will release to Digital on Jan. 12 followed Blu-ray,...
Read more

Read a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus (1960) arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved