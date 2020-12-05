Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy already released to digital but will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD arriving Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Extras on the Blu-ray and DVD include four alternative scenes with an introduction from Director Zoe Lister-Jones and two featurettes Franchise Legacy and Powerful Story, Magical Director

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy is selling for $18.98 on Amazon.

Featurettes Franchise Legacy Powerful Story, Magical Director

4 Alternate Scenes with an Introduction from the Director

Synopsis: In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an electric foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.



