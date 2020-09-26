Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s classic Japanese animated feature Akira (1988) has been remastered in 4k. You may have noticed the film is playing in limited theaters (projecting in restored 4k resolution), but soon the film will be available for home viewing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The combo edition (4k Blu-ray / Blu-ray) includes the bonus material AKIRA Sound Making 2019, AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release), Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles), and Storyboard Collection.

On 4k Blu-ray, Akira is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in 24-bit Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby TrueHD 2.0, and English Dolby TrueHD 5.1.

The 2-disc edition of Akira from FUNimation Entertainment has a release date of Dec. 22, 2020. The film is currently priced $43.49 US. Order from Amazon (See the Amazon cart below for updated pricing.)

Special Features

AKIRA Sound Making 2019

AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)

Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)

Storyboard Collection



