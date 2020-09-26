Home 4k Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray
Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
Akira 4k Blu-ray FunimationKatsuhiro Ôtomo’s classic Japanese animated feature Akira (1988) has been remastered in 4k. You may have noticed the film is playing in limited theaters (projecting in restored 4k resolution), but soon the film will be available for home viewing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The combo edition (4k Blu-ray / Blu-ray) includes the bonus material AKIRA Sound Making 2019, AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release), Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles), and Storyboard Collection.

On 4k Blu-ray, Akira is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in 24-bit Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby TrueHD 2.0, and English Dolby TrueHD 5.1.

The 2-disc edition of Akira from FUNimation Entertainment has a release date of Dec. 22, 2020. The film is currently priced $43.49 US. Order from Amazon (See the Amazon cart below for updated pricing.)

Special Features

  • AKIRA Sound Making 2019
  • AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
  • End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)
  • Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)
  • Storyboard Collection


Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

