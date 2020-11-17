Home Channel News The Newest App Channels on Amazon Fire TV
The Newest App Channels on Amazon Fire TV

By hdreport
new amazon fire tv channels nov 2020Amazon’s Fire TV platform has got something for everyone, and over the last few months has added quite a few new channels to the lineup. The apps are almost always free to download, and most stream free with ad interruptions. Here’s a look at a few highlights followed by an extended list below. Also See: List of Channels on Amazon Fire TV

AXS TV (Sept. 24, 2020)
From the TV channel of the same name, AXS TV streams free music entertainment, exclusive sneak peeks, and never-before-seen digital exclusives. Requires Android 5.0.

BritBox (Sept. 14, 2020)
BriBox features new, classics, and exclusive series from the UK including favorites from BBC. It’s also the home to the entire Classic Doctor Who collection. Requires Android 5.0.

DUST (Nov. 5, 2020)
DUST shows blockbuster films, TV series and short films in the science fiction genre all free. Requires at least Android 5.0.

Quibi (Oct. 19, 2020)
Quibi streams original comedies, movie-quality action & drama, inspiring documentaries, and daily shows all at less than 10 minutes long.Quibi needs at least Android 7.1 to operate.

The Roku Channel (Oct. 8. 2020)
The Roku Channel from Roku offers movies, TV shows, over 100 live channels from different genres, and six Spanish language channels all free with commercials. Requires Android 4.4.

New App Channels on Fire TV, Nov. 2020

And We Know New
Blim TV New
Body FX Home Fitness New
BritBox New
Canela TV New
Classic Movies & TV Shows New
Cult Movie TV New
Dust SciFi New
Free Movies Plus New
Halloween Plus New
Maverick Free Black Cinema New
Mystery Movies Now New
Quibi New
Rooster Teeth New
StreamTV New
The Roku Channel New
Thriller Movie Channel New
TV & Movie Classics New
TVision New
V Live New
Western Classic Movies New
Wrestling TV Channel New

See a full list of Channels on Amazon Fire TV



