The Newest App Channels on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon's Fire TV platform has got something for everyone, and over the last few months has added quite a few new channels to the lineup. The apps are almost always free to download, and most stream free with ad interruptions. Here's a look at a few highlights followed by an extended list below.

AXS TV (Sept. 24, 2020)

From the TV channel of the same name, AXS TV streams free music entertainment, exclusive sneak peeks, and never-before-seen digital exclusives. Requires Android 5.0.

BritBox (Sept. 14, 2020)

BriBox features new, classics, and exclusive series from the UK including favorites from BBC. It’s also the home to the entire Classic Doctor Who collection. Requires Android 5.0.

DUST (Nov. 5, 2020)

DUST shows blockbuster films, TV series and short films in the science fiction genre all free. Requires at least Android 5.0.

Quibi (Oct. 19, 2020)

Quibi streams original comedies, movie-quality action & drama, inspiring documentaries, and daily shows all at less than 10 minutes long.Quibi needs at least Android 7.1 to operate.

The Roku Channel (Oct. 8. 2020)

The Roku Channel from Roku offers movies, TV shows, over 100 live channels from different genres, and six Spanish language channels all free with commercials. Requires Android 4.4.

New App Channels on Fire TV, Nov. 2020

And We Know New Blim TV New Body FX Home Fitness New BritBox New Canela TV New Classic Movies & TV Shows New Cult Movie TV New Dust SciFi New Free Movies Plus New Halloween Plus New Maverick Free Black Cinema New Mystery Movies Now New Quibi New Rooster Teeth New StreamTV New The Roku Channel New Thriller Movie Channel New TV & Movie Classics New TVision New V Live New Western Classic Movies New Wrestling TV Channel New

