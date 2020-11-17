The Newest App Channels on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon’s Fire TV platform has got something for everyone, and over the last few months has added quite a few new channels to the lineup. The apps are almost always free to download, and most stream free with ad interruptions. Here’s a look at a few highlights followed by an extended list below. Also See: List of Channels on Amazon Fire TV
AXS TV (Sept. 24, 2020)
From the TV channel of the same name, AXS TV streams free music entertainment, exclusive sneak peeks, and never-before-seen digital exclusives. Requires Android 5.0.
BritBox (Sept. 14, 2020)
BriBox features new, classics, and exclusive series from the UK including favorites from BBC. It’s also the home to the entire Classic Doctor Who collection. Requires Android 5.0.
DUST (Nov. 5, 2020)
DUST shows blockbuster films, TV series and short films in the science fiction genre all free. Requires at least Android 5.0.
Quibi (Oct. 19, 2020)
Quibi streams original comedies, movie-quality action & drama, inspiring documentaries, and daily shows all at less than 10 minutes long.Quibi needs at least Android 7.1 to operate.
The Roku Channel (Oct. 8. 2020)
The Roku Channel from Roku offers movies, TV shows, over 100 live channels from different genres, and six Spanish language channels all free with commercials. Requires Android 4.4.
New App Channels on Fire TV, Nov. 2020
|And We Know
|New
|Blim TV
|New
|Body FX Home Fitness
|New
|BritBox
|New
|Canela TV
|New
|Classic Movies & TV Shows
|New
|Cult Movie TV
|New
|Dust SciFi
|New
|Free Movies Plus
|New
|Halloween Plus
|New
|Maverick Free Black Cinema
|New
|Mystery Movies Now
|New
|Quibi
|New
|Rooster Teeth
|New
|StreamTV
|New
|The Roku Channel
|New
|Thriller Movie Channel
|New
|TV & Movie Classics
|New
|TVision
|New
|V Live
|New
|Western Classic Movies
|New
|Wrestling TV Channel
|New