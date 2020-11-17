Home 4k Price Drop: Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray Edition
Price Drop: Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray edition had been hovering at $209.99 on Amazon for the longest time until today. Now, the 8-season series just released two weeks ago is down to $194 bucks. That’s $16 off the release day price and $62.99 off the list price of $254.99.

Episodes from Game of Thrones are presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 33-disc collection from HBO includes over 15 hours of previously-released bonus material and a Digital Code redeemable by 12/31/2022. Jump over to Amazon to grab this collection if you already haven’t!


Special Features:

    • Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.
    • Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.
    • Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms
    • Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!
    • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles

 

