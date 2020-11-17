HBO Max launches on Amazon Fire TV platforms

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Fire TV platforms including streaming media players, sticks, tablets and TVs. The app started rolling out early on November 17th and can be found by searching for “hbo max” in the Amazon app store in a web browser or within the Fire TV app.

Those who already subscribe to HBO through TV providers or streaming services like Hulu or Amazon should be able to simply download the app and log-in to HBO Max to get all the content the $14.99 per month service offers. (Read our review of HBO Max.)

On Fire TV devices the app may already be downloaded to the device if you already have an HBO service (while other apps need to be downloaded). And, the HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will convert to HBO Max upon launch simply with your login username and password.

“Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia.

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

WarnerMedia’s older HBO Now and HBO Go apps were already available, but the newer HBO Max service that premiered last May has not been available on Fire TV until now.

Upon this launch on Nov. 17, HBO Max is available on most major streaming services with the exception of Roku.

Competing streaming service Peacock (NBC) is not yet available on Fire TV.