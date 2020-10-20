Home Blu-ray Disc Read Our Review of Back to the Future on 4k Ultra HD...
Read Our Review of Back to the Future on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
back-to-the-future-4k-BD-movie-still-2Back to the Future is just one of those movies that was made at the right time with the right actors and became a phenomenon that generations have come to enjoy. To celebrate 35 years since debuting in theaters, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has upgraded Back to the Future and both sequels to 4k Ultra HD. All three fillms are available in the Back to the Future Ultimate Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time, as well as exclusive gift set editions from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The film has also premiered in 4k Ultra HD on digital platforms such as Apple iTunes, FandangoNow and Vudu. We score the original Back to the Future 4/5 in all categories (Movie, Video, Audio, & Bonus Features), with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ adding a new level of enjoyment for the film. Read a full review of Back to the Future on 4k Blu-ray.

